TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department and Greer Police Department are seeking help in locating an individual following two larcenies.

According to the police, the suspect took the cash boxes after walking into the front of the schools where money was collected for basketball games.

The first incident happened at Riverside High School on Feb. 10. The second incident happened at Travelers Rest High School on Feb. 17.

Both times, police said the suspect grabbed the cash boxes and ran back to an awaiting vehicle.

The suspected vehicle was described as a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Travelers Rest Police Department at (864) 834-9029 or Greer Police Department at (864) 416-0094.