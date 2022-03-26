FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – The Fletcher Police Department are investigating an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to the police, an armed robbery was held at the Shell Station at 443 New Airport Road at 2:19 a.m.





Armed Robber (Courtesy of Fletcher Police Department)

The suspect entered store wearing a medical mask, police said. He proceeded to walk around the store before approaching the counter. He pulled out a handgun, then reached into the cash register.

The clerk struggled with the suspect over the register, but he was able to grab the money and run out the door.

Police need help locating the suspect. He is a white male around 25-to-35 years old.

Anyone with information, can call Detective Sergeant Ron Diaz at 828-209-6287.