Police still looking for answers 2 years after murder of Bobby Harvey

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday marked two years since an Anderson man was reported missing and later found dead in Greenville County.

Investigators said Bobby Shane Harvey, 44, vanished from the Anderson car dealership where he worked, along with his dog and his truck.

Days later his dog was found dead on the side of the road in Craytonville. His truck and phone were then found burned in the woods near Pelzer.

His body was found the same week along the Saluda River in Greenville County.

7 News spoke to Harvey’s mother, Valerie Rensem, who said she continues to pray that someone will come forward with information.

“I share his posts every two and three weeks on Facebook, but I’m never gonna stop, because you never know when someone might see it and say, ‘Oh, I remember that.’ And so that’s what I’m hoping and praying for,” Remsen said.

Anderson City Police Captain David Creamer said the case is still open and they are constantly receiving and investigating tips.

Creamer encourages anyone who knows anything about this case to either call the police department at (864) 231-2263 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at (864) 231-7867.