Police: Suspect assaults, carjacks woman in Belton, leads officers on chase

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was taken to the hospital after leading officers on a chase and crashing into two other vehicles.

Belton Police Chief Robert Young said the suspect assaulted and carjacked a woman at about 6:15 p.m. in Belton.

Officers located the suspect and attempted to pull them over, Young said.

The driver refused to stop and lead officers on a chase. The chase ended at Augusta Road and Cooley Bridge Road (Highway 247), according to Young.

Young said it appeared the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into two other vehicles.

The suspect was injured during the crash and was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anderson County deputies and Greenville County deputies assisted Belton Police.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

