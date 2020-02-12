Police: Thieves steal more than 25 guns from pawn shop in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating after more than 25 guns were stolen from a pawn shop Wednesday morning.

According to Belton Police Department, surveillance video showed two men entering the B&B pawn shop, located at 111 River Street, at about 5 a.m. through a small hole that was cut into the side of the building.

Police said the men could be seen gathering more than 25 pistols and rifles over the course of an hour before leaving the same hole at about 6 a.m.

The men avoided the motion sensors until just before they were seen leaving, according to the police department.

When officers arrived at the scene for the security alarm, they did not find anything out of place, looking through the front door of the store. The officers could not see the hole, which opened to an alleyway between the pawn shop and the next building. The thieves were not at the pawn shop when officers arrived.

Store employees found the hole while preparing to open the store Wednesday morning and called Belton Police.

Belton Police, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue to investigate.