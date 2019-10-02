Police: Wanted man arrested following crash, chase in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested after Mauldin Police officers said he lead them on a foot chase following a crash.

Officers responded at about 8:14 a.m. to a crash on East Butler Road near Brookbend Road, according to the police department.

One of the at-fault vehicle passengers, Carl Lawrence Hoilett, 45, gave officers false information before leading them on a foot chase, police said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers received information that lead them to the Willowbrook Apartments complex off of Bethel Road. Shortly after arriving, officers found and arrested Hoilett.

After arresting Hoilett, officers found he had two active warrants out of Williamsburg County, according to the police department.

Mauldin Police charged Hoilett for resisting arrest and false information to police. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office charged him for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.