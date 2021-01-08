Police: Woman faces charges after breaking into business, vehicles in Asheville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mystain Phillips (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman has been charged after she was found breaking into a vehicle.

Police said officers responded at about 7 p.m. to a breaking and entering in progress at a business, located at 367 North Louisiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the building and several vehicles within the locked perimeter fence had been broken into.

Police said officers found Mystain Phillips, 31, of Asheville, as she was in the process of breaking into a vehicle. She was arrested and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Phillips has been charged with three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories