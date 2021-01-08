Police: Woman faces charges after breaking into business, vehicles in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman has been charged after she was found breaking into a vehicle.

Police said officers responded at about 7 p.m. to a breaking and entering in progress at a business, located at 367 North Louisiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the building and several vehicles within the locked perimeter fence had been broken into.

Police said officers found Mystain Phillips, 31, of Asheville, as she was in the process of breaking into a vehicle. She was arrested and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Phillips has been charged with three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.