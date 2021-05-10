Police: Woman tries to shoot, hit man with vehicle, both face charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said two people were arrested Friday following a fight.

Police said Kacee Renee Fleming, 20, of Asheville, allegedly fired a gun at Ravon Qushawn Deandre Shelton, 27, of Asheville, then attempted to hit him with her car.

According to the police department, two children were in the backseat of the vehicle during the incident.

During the arrests, officer said they seized 1,092 Xanax pills and 14 MDMA/Ecstasy pills.

Shelton has been charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule IV

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I

Manufacture, sell, distribute, possess within 1000 feet from a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist, delay, or obstruct

Fleming has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Discharge firearm in the city limits

Two counts of going armed to the terror of the public

Simple assault

Two counts of child endangerment

No injuries were reported.