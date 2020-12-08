Polk Co. deputies searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials have been searching for two people who they say have been involved in a “string of violent acts.”

Deputies said officers are looking for a man and a woman who have been driving a dark gray or silver four-door medium-sized sedan with a N.C. registration plate. Officers said the plate has a fold or a crease that makes it easy to bend up and conceal the license plate number.

The sheriff’s office said the crimes they were involved in happened in the Green River and Holbert’s Cove areas. Deputies said the individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact 911 immediately, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information about the individuals or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pam Cannon at (828) 722-5031.