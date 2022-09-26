GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether the skeletal remains found in Georgetown are those of Wesley Blake. Georgetown police and a volunteer group on Saturday had renewed the search for Blake, who was last seen walking on a Georgetown street on July 29.

Georgetown Deputy Police Chief Nelson Brown says someone riding an all-terrain vehicle saw the bones as they drove into a bushy area that couldn’t be penetrated on foot.

Brown told WPDE-TV that Blake’s relatives were called, but stressed that investigators aren’t sure who the bones belong to.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway plans to transfer the remains to the Charleston County coroner for identification.

Ridgeway said Charleston County has a forensic anthropologist and odontologist who can analyze the age, height and other factors of the person. Ridgeway said investigators will also try to identify the remains using dental records.