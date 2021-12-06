Road construction worker killed in car crash in Buncombe Co.

WOODFIN, N.C. (WSPA) – A road construction worker was killed in a car crash in Woodfin, N.C. Saturday night.

According to the Woodfin Police Department, the incident occurred at 11:46 p.m. on Future Interstate-26 West between Exit 25 and Exit 24.

Caleb Luke Grindstaff, 30, of Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, officers said. He was arrested and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

The victim was identified as Dario Caravajal Dominguez, 50, of Candler, N.C., according to WPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call WPD at (828) 253-4889.