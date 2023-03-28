The Walhalla Police Department arrested on Tuesday a man who they said was trafficking methamphetamine.

RUTHERFORD Co. (WSPA) – A Rutherford County man has been charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday the arrest of Andrico Dekwan Brooks, 31, of Cherry Knoll Drive, Rutherfordton.

The Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accused Brooks of altering amounts on wo towing receipts provided to his insurance company to increase a payout from a claim.

He was arrested on March 16 and released on a promise to appear in court in April.