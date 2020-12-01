S.C. man wanted on multiple charges arrested in N.C., police say

by: WSPA Staff

Robert Martin (Source:
Calhoun Falls Police Department)

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (WSPA) – Calhoun Falls Police Department officials said a wanted man was arrested Tuesday morning in the Davidson area of North Carolina.

7 News previously reported Robert Kenneth Martin was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he reportedly cut a woman’s neck with a knife.

Police said Martin was out on bond when he cut off his ankle monitor.

On Nov. 19, the police department posted on Facebook that officers were searching for Martin.

Police told 7 News on Dec. 1 that Martin was arrested in the Davidson area of North Carolina.

SLED, NCSBI, and the Greensboro Violent Criminal Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest, police said.

Police Martin will be facing additional charges.

