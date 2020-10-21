S.C. pastor pleaded guilty to assault charges in Spartanburg Co.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A correction was made to the charges that he pleaded guilty to in court.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina pastor pleaded guilty in General Sessions court Thursday two assault charges, according to court documents.

7 News previously reported Lorenzo Renard Washington, 49, of Lexington, was arrested after a Dorman High School student reported that a member of the booster club assaulted her on January 22 in a concession stand on the school’s campus during an after hours event, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, Washington was arrested on February 9, 2019 on warrants for third degree sexual conduct with a minor 14-16 and second degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

7 News previously reported Washington was a pastor of a church in Aiken County at the time of the arrest. He also used to be a pastor of churches in Gramling and Newberry County.

On October 15, Washington pleaded guilty to two first degree assault and battery charges, according to court documents.