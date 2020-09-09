2 facing charges in Anderson Co. double homicide case

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two people in a double homicide case that happened last month in Townville.

7 News previously reported Anderson County deputies and fire personnel responded on Aug. 22 to a fire at a camper on Cedar Grove Road.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Billy Ray Johnson, 57, and Amy Jo Lambert, 30, were found shot to death in of the burning camper.

Lester Piercefield, IV, 26, of Anderson, and Payton Skylar Call, 20, of Anderson, were taken into custody in Hart County, Ga. on Aug. 23 for speeding on Interstate 85. During the traffic stop, the two were found to be in possession of cocaine and a stolen firearm, which is believed to match the gun used in the double homicide, according to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland.

Piercefield and Call were then named persons of interest in the case and SLED began investigating.

On Sept. 4, SLED charged both Piecefield and Call with accessory after the fact to felony or murder.

According to the arrest warrants, Call and Piercefield assisted someone knowing that the person “had committed the felony of murder with the intent of assisting the felon to avoid the consequences of the crime.” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said both have been denied bond.

No one has been charged for the murders of Johnson and Lambert.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.