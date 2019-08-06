Bond denied for mother charged in connection to death of special needs child

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators arrested two people after a child was found dead inside a vehicle in Colleton County Monday evening.

Investigators and Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Low Country Highway following a tip about a child left in a vehicle. When they arrived, investigators determined the child was deceased.

Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the victim was a 13-year-old child who had been locked in the car for at least two hours, possibly longer.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the home within 8 minutes, but family members had already removed the child from the car when they arrived.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Rita Pangalangan and Larry King are charged with murder for the child’s death. Both were denied bond Tuesday afternoon.

During the bond hearing, it was revealed Pangalangan is the mother of the 13-year-old victim.

Records show Pangalangan is an early childhood education teacher with the Colleton County School District.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the district said they are aware of an arrest by one of their employees.

“Based on this information, the district has placed teacher Rita Pangalangan on administrative leave, with full pay and benefits, effective immediately.”

The State Law Enforcement Division and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

