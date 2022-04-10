CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, in May 2018, the Internet Crimes Against Children section received a CyberTipline report from Facebook that showed evidence of criminal activities on their server.

The report showed that 35-year-old Chad Horst Kramolowski had received a nude image of a sexually-explicit minor. The ICAC officers tracked Kramolowski’s IP address to his residence in Mount Pleasant.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Kramolowski’s home and found at least 20 images of child pornography. A few of the images were found on Kramalowski’s phone, deputies said.

The FBI also found that Kramolowski was previously arrested in 2008 for possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 30 months.

The US district judge sentenced Kramolowski to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision.