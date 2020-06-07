Man facing charges following hit-and-run on HWY 201 in Abbeville Co.

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

UPDATE (6/8/20) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a man was taken into custody Monday, two days after the crash happened on Highway 201 in Abbeville County.

Troopers said Matthew Byrd, 28, of Greenwood, has been charged with failure to yield right of way, leaving the scene with property damage, leaving the scene with injury and leaving the scene with great bodily injury.

Byrd was taken to the Abbeville County Detention Center.

SCHP will continue to investigate.

ABBEVILLE CO. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle in Abbeville County.

Officials said it happened around 9:10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 201 near Milford Dairy Road.

A motorcycle was struck and its passengers received serious injuries by a vehicle that fled the scene, troopers said.

The suspect vehicle is a Toyota Tacoma extended cab pickup truck that is possibly dark green in color, according to SCHP. It could have damage to the passenger side and will be missing the chrome Tacoma emblem.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets and were ejected.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).