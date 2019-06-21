Help Spartanburg Co. deputies find armed & dangerous man Robert Merck

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies have been searching Friday for an armed and dangerous man who they said pointed a gun at a deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a suspicious person with weapons call at about 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Pioneer Place. One of the victims told dispatcher that a man pointed a silver handgun at them.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw several people standing around a white sedan.

As a deputy drove closer to the white sedan, a man, later identified as Robert Junior Merck, 27, of Duncan, stepped into the roadway, pointed a black long gun at the patrol car and shook his head, according to the incident report.

The deputy put his car in reverse and moved away from the man. When the deputy was able to see the white sedan again, he saw that Merck was holding a handgun down by his side.

The deputy activated his lights, got out of the patrol car and pointed his gun at Merck, according to the report.

As the deputy attempted to give the group verbal commands, Merck and a woman took off running down a driveway towards a house.

The deputy approached the vehicle and arrested Deon Jamal Smith, 28, of Spartanburg, after Smith refused to comply with the deputy’s commands.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and they started to search for Merck.

Deputies noticed the woman hiding between a small storage building and a fence. She was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

A K-9 Unit arrived at the scene to assist with the search.

Deputies tracked Merck into the woods. As one deputy turned on a flashlight to continue searching, a shot rang out in their direction, according to the report. Deputies took cover for about an hour while waiting for back up.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Greenville County helicopter and the SCSO SWAT team arrived at the scene to extricate the deputies and K-9 tracking team from the woods.

Deputies were unable to locate Merck. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Merck is wanted for three counts of pointing and presenting a fire arm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crash and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, following a search of the white sedan.

Anyone with information on Merck’s location can remain anonymous by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Deputies said tipsters will be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to Merck’s arrest.

Deon Jamal Smith (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith has been charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy. He was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Deputies said two people were taken into custody following a search that prompted a school lockout in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County School District 6 officials said Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School was placed on a lockout Friday morning, after law enforcement said they were searching for a suspect in the nearby area.

Our 7News crew saw Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on Pioneer Place just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told us earlier that deputies were checking on something at Pioneer Place and Carver Mill Road. Questions were referred to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier Friday morning, our crew was at the intersection of Ethel and Powell Mill roads and a sheriff’s office deputy told our crew to stay in the parking lot of Spartanburg Methodist College.

Our crew also got video of a helicopter dropping off a deputy at Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School.

According to Robinson, the school district notified parents of the lockout by sending out a phone call.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two people had been detained and were being interviewed. No additional details have been provided at this time.

