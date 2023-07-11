UPDATE (9:15 a.m.) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Meador has been located.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday morning that an inmate has escaped from the detention center.

Charles Kenneth Meador was last seen in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center around 3 a.m. according to deputies.

Deputies were unable to locate him after a regular count of detainees.

Meador is described as 5’8 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that knows about Meador’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.