Second man facing murder charges following shooting death of 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officers have charged another person in connection to the shooting death of 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott last month.

Police told 7 News Thursday Desmond Bruton, 21, has been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bruton is the second person who has been charged in this case. Stephen Braden Powell, 17, was arrested last week and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Bruton was taken from the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday morning, where he was being held on unrelated charges, to the Anderson City Jail.

He is waiting to be arraigned at about 4 p.m.

7 News previously reported the shooting happened June 23 at about 1:30 p.m. at a home on West End Avenue in Anderson. Scott, her 18-year-old sister and 11-year-old cousin were inside of the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

All three victims were shot and taken to area hospitals. Scott died following the shooting.