OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday for multiple charges.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor Bailey Easter, 32, was charged with four counts of financial identity fraud and a federally chartered financial institution crime, two counts of financial transaction card theft and one count of petit larceny and financial transaction card fraud.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau said investigators had been receiving complaints of mail theft in the area of Coneross Creek Road in Seneca.

Investigators said evidence showed that Easter would steal people’s mail to obtain information. They said Easter would use the information to steal the victim’s identity to either create bank accounts or transfer money to accounts.

According to the arrest warrants, Easter is accused of stealing US mail, stealing and attempting to use stolen bank cards, attempting to open a credit line in a victim’s name and using a money market, checking and savings account without the victim’s authorization or permission.

The arrest warrants also mentioned Easter executed a scheme four times to defraud a federally chartered financial institution by transferring almost $4,407.83 from an internet payment to another account.

The sheriff’s office said the case will continue to be investigated.

Deputies said anyone in the Coneross Creek Road area that suspects their mail was stolen or who might be a victim of the financial crime dating back to September 2021, should call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (864) 718-1052.

Easter was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $152,125 bond according to deputies.