SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Seneca man has been charged for several sex crimes involving a minor.

Deputies said Dillon James Abronski, 29, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began back in January.

Abronski has been charged with 17 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.