Seneca man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Seneca man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase Thursday.

According to sheriff’s office officials, Bobby Bruce Rains, 37, was wanted on outstanding warrants from 2019.

Deputies received information on Rains’ whereabouts, and found him driving a stolen 2018 Red Kia Sportage. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Elizabethton, Tenn. and had a Tennessee license plate.

Rains led officers on a chase that started on S. Walnut Street near Wells Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the chase lasted for about a mile before it was terminated due to public safety concerns.

Later, Westminster Police told investigators they saw the red Kia on Pew Street near the railroad tracks. Investigators found Rains in a building and took him into custody. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Rains has been charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving. He was also charged with second degree burglary, third degree assault, petit larceny, trafficking crack cocaine more than 28 grams but less than 100 grams from his active warrants.