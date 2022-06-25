DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville.
The arrests were made by a team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted.
Federal law enforcement officers seized cash and three vehicles connected to the venture and placed a hold on the Clayton Lane property where the incidents took place.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina identified the following defendants:
- ROY MICHAEL LIMEHOUSE, 65, of Ridgeville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- ROOSEVELT CURRY, 67, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- JOEY LEVERANE BROWN, JR, a/k/a “Junior,” 41, of Warrenville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- SHANNON HUBERT BAXLEY, 49, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.
- JAMES FRANKLIN ROUNDTREE, 51, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- JEREMEY ALLEN BESSINGER, 40, of Fairfax, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.
- BRANDON ISAIAH MCLAUGHLIN, 24, of Gloverville, was charged with animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation.
If convicted, each person faces up to five years per count.