DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven South Carolina residents were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to an illegal cockfighting and gambling ring in Ridgeville.

The arrests were made by a team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers and stemmed from a March incident in which 125 roosters were euthanized after the ring was busted.

Federal law enforcement officers seized cash and three vehicles connected to the venture and placed a hold on the Clayton Lane property where the incidents took place.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina identified the following defendants:

ROY MICHAEL LIMEHOUSE, 65, of Ridgeville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

ROOSEVELT CURRY, 67, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

JOEY LEVERANE BROWN, JR, a/k/a “Junior,” 41, of Warrenville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

SHANNON HUBERT BAXLEY, 49, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.

JAMES FRANKLIN ROUNDTREE, 51, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

JEREMEY ALLEN BESSINGER, 40, of Fairfax, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

BRANDON ISAIAH MCLAUGHLIN, 24, of Gloverville, was charged with animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation.

If convicted, each person faces up to five years per count.