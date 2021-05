SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man for sending nude pictures and videos to a female juvenile Wednesday.

The arrest warrants said William George Splawn, 35, of Inman was arrested for obscene/ unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

According to the arrest warrants, the crime took place between February 1 and April 1.

Splawn was in jail for four hours before making bond.