BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man they said stole money from an affordable housing community.

The sheriff’s office on Thursday shared surveillance video from the Perry Lane Apartments close to the Buncombe and Fletcher county lines. The video shows a man in a baseball cap and red pants reaching into a drop box residents use to pay their rent. When he walks away, the man has a noticeable limp.

The sheriff’s office said the man arrived at the apartments in a white BMW. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4420.