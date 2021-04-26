Sheriff’s office says woman acted in self-defense in Lakeside Road shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a woman acted in self-defense when she shot a man on April 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, 37-year-old Christopher Druvon Kennedy is charged with first degree domestic violence, unlawful neglect of a child, third degree assault and battery, and felon in possession of firearm.

Deputies said officers responded at about 10:06 p.m. to Eagle Trace Apartments, located at 1 Lakeside Road, for a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Deputies said he was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, and he is expected to survive.

After further investigation, deputies learned Kennedy allegedly struck and chocked a woman he has a domestic relationship with while she was holding a 9-month-old baby. During the course of the struggle, deputies said a third party intervened to help the victim and Kennedy began attacking him.

During that time, the woman found a firearm in a piece of Kennedy’s clothing. When Kennedy turned back to the woman and proceeded to charge after her, she shot him in what deputies believe was self-defense.

Kennedy was taken to the hospital where he is in stable but critical condition.