GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Thursday evening robbery.

Just after 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Subway restaurant on Poinsett Highway in Greenville in reference to a robbery.

The suspect is described as male wearing all black clothing. After presenting a firearm inside the food establishment, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.