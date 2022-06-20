WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said two men died and two other people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub.

The State newspaper reported that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Hang Time Grill & Lounge in Walterboro around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The deputies began giving aid to two men who had been shot, but both died at a hospital. The two men were not immediately identified.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that two other people who had been shot arrived at a hospital by private vehicle and were treated for injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening.