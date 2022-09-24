GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A shooting last night at a local pool hall is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Shots were reported at World Cup Billiards at 6119 White Horse Road shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are still working to gather information on the motive and suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.