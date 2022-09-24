GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex on Saturday in which two people were injured.

The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived they discovered three people inside a car; two had been shot. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are still working to gather information on the motive and suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.