Shooting suspect inside of motel room in Greenville Co., SWAT requested

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said SWAT officers have been requested to help make contact with a shooting suspect inside of a motel room.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 10:50 a.m. to the Armstrong Suites and Inn, located at 4295 Augusta Road, for a reported gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Deputies said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the Camelot Inn, located at 20 Woodmede Way, after someone matching the description of the suspect was spotted.

Deputies said the suspect is inside of one of the motel rooms, and officers have been attempting to make contact with him.