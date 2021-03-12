Simpsonville man faces 5 tax evasion charges after failing to report more than $2M in sales

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Revenue officials said a Greenville County convenience store chain operator has been charged after failing to report more than $2,044,000 in sales.

Officials said Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville, who operates KCP, Inc., doing business as KC Mart, underreported his taxable sales each year from 2013 – 2017.

Patel is facing five counts of tax evasion after he allegedly failed to report a total of $2,044,737 in sales, officials said. In doing so, he evaded $123,044 in sales tax.

Officials said he booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.