Simpsonville man faces 5 tax evasion charges after failing to report more than $2M in sales

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jail prison cell bars generic_474226

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Revenue officials said a Greenville County convenience store chain operator has been charged after failing to report more than $2,044,000 in sales.

Officials said Chirag Jayanti Patel, 49, of Simpsonville, who operates KCP, Inc., doing business as KC Mart, underreported his taxable sales each year from 2013 – 2017.

Patel is facing five counts of tax evasion after he allegedly failed to report a total of $2,044,737 in sales, officials said. In doing so, he evaded $123,044 in sales tax.

Officials said he booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store