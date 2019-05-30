Simpsonville restaurant pays 9 employees $92,670 following wage investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - A Mexican restaurant in Simpsonville had to pay nine employees $92,670 in back wages following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (WHD).

The investigation found that LCV Jalisco Inc., operating as El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, violated the minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD said that the company failed to pay two servers any wages and employed them to work only for tips. They also found that the company failed to pay employees time-and-a-half for any hours they worked over 40 hours in a workweek.

The investigation found that the restaurant failed to maintain accurate records of how many hours employees worked and failed to display a FLSA poster at the restaurant.

"Employers must pay their employees for all the hours they have worked. Our efforts ensure that payments not only benefit the workers, but also help to level the playing field for employers who play by the rules," said Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel, in Columbia, South Carolina. "We encourage all employers and employees to make use of the resources we provide to help them understand their responsibilities and rights under the law. Trained Wage and Hour professionals are available to provide confidential assistance to anyone who has questions."

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at (866) 487-9243.