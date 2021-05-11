SLED: Former Ninety-Six Police officer arrested in connection to stealing more than $6,700

NINTEY-SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a former Ninety-Six Police Officer was arrested following an investigation.

SLED said Charles Michael Waters, Jr., 29, was arrested in connection with stealing approximately $6,760 from the evidence room for his personal use.

Waters has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and misconduct in office. He was booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center with a $15,000 bond.

SLED said the Ninety-Six Police Department requested the investigation.