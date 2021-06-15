SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Abbeville County on Monday night.

SLED said Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for a reported domestic situation.

While on scene, there was a confrontation between an armed man and a deputy, SLED said. As a result, the man was shot and killed.

No other injuries were reported.

