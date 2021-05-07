SLED: Laurens Co. man faces child sex charge

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

SLED said Leon Symes Deitz, 45, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was booked into the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to arrest warrant, Deitz used “force to accomplish sexual battery” several times a day from the time the victim was 12-years-old until she was 17-years-old.

The crimes happened between April 11, 2009 and April 9, 2015 in Clinton, according to the arrest warrant.