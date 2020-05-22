Live Now
1 dead, officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in Greenwood

WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – One person was killed and an officer was hurt during a shooting Thursday night in Greenwood.

According to Greenwood Police, the shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. on North Hospital Street.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said Willie Lee Quarles, Sr., 60, of Greenwood, was shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy Friday morning.

Police said an officer was shot and taken to the hospital. The officer’s vest stopped the bullet, and they are expected to be okay.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene.

SLED and coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

