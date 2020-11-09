Son shot, killed during incident with father in Barnardsville, deputies say

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a father and a son were shot Saturday morning during a domestic incident in Barnardsville.

Deputies said officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a scene on Hensley Road for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Brian Keith Hensley, 36, had been shot and killed during.

Officers said the shooting resulted from a domestic incident between a father and son.

Police said Hensley’s father was also shot and taken to an area hospital for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.