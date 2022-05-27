(WSPA) – A 205-page database of accused abusers in the Southern Baptist Church was made public Thursday. It includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.

“This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention. Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse. Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us,” according to a statement from the denomination.

You can view the list here.