Southside HS student arrested, charged after gun was found on Berea HS property

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Southside High School student was arrested Friday after a gun was found in a student’s vehicle at Berea High School.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Berea High School’s resource officer searched a student’s vehicle after administrators discovered it smelled like marijuana.

During the search, the resource officer did not find any drugs but did find a handgun in the glove box, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the student was questioned, she said she did not know the gun was in her vehicle. After further investigation, deputies found the gun belonged to a Southside High School student who the Berea High School student had previously dropped off.

The Southside student, Chase Nathan Hayurst, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a stolen pistol.

Hayurst was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

Greenville County Schools released the following statement: