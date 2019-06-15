Spa employee facing charges after offering sex acts to cop in Simpsonville

An employee at a Simpsonville spa was charged with prostitution following an undercover investigation by police.

Qingmei Lei, 56, of Simpsonville, works at the Healthy Day In on Trade Street, according to a police report.

Lei was arrested and charged on May 9 after offering an undercover officer sex acts for money, according to police.

Police said they started investigating after getting a tip that there was prostitution happening at the business.

Healthy Day In has since had their business license revoked by the City of Simpsonville.