Spartanburg Co. caregiver accused of making fraudulent purchases with patient’s ATM card

Brittany Cassimus (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A caregiver has been accused of making almost $1,330 in fraudulent charges with an ATM card belonging to an Alzheimer’s patient.

Brittany Marie Cassimus, 20, of Spartanburg, was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen goods by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, deputies responded to a burglary at 109 Summit Hills Drive in Spartanburg County.

A caregiver reported a wallet was stolen from a resident’s purse while she was at lunch. Almost $1,330 in fraudulent charges were made at several stores using the victim’s ATM card, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

A separate report said a nurse found the victim’s wallet in Cassimus’ possession, while Cassimus was a patient in an area hospital.

An arrest warrant said Cassimus, the victim’s former caregiver, took the ATM card on June 10.

Cassimus knew the victim suffers from Alzheimer’s, according to the warrant.

