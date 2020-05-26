Spartanburg Co. man facing charges for impersonating an officer, pointing gun at several people

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested Monday evening after he impersonated an officer and pointed a gun at several people.

Deputies said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the Quail Pointe Apartments on East Blackstock Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found David Wayne Coburn, 57, of Spartanburg, standing in front of the Building D, pointing a gun at a crowd of people.

Officers ordered Coburn to put down the gun several times before he listened. Coburn was then taken into custody without any issues. While Coburn was being arrested, he told officers he was “protecting himself.”

After speaking to witnesses on scene, deputies learned there was a fight involving three men outside of the building.

Coburn went outside to where the fight was happening and began flashing a badge out of his wallet. He told the men he was a law enforcement officer and they needed to break it up, according to the incident report.

The men told him to go back inside his apartment. Coburn walked away, but returned with a silver pistol and began pointing it at the group, according to the report.

One witness said Coburn was pointing the gun at them, telling them they needed to leave the area. Another witness said they thought he was pulling the trigger on the gun, but it did not have a magazine, the report said.

The witnesses told officers they thought Coburn was intoxicated and said they could smell alcohol on him, according to the incident report.

Coburn has been charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, impersonating law officer, unlawful carrying of pistol and public disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. His bond was set at $42,250.