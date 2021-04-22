Spartanburg man arrested for stolen trailers in Buncombe Co., deputies said

BUNCOMBE CO. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff Office officials said a man has been charged after allegedly stealing 20-foot trailers in the Arden area in March.

After receiving video of the incident, the sheriff’s office asked the public for help identifying the suspect. Detectives said they then received a tip.

After further investigation, Jacob Osteen Cash, 46, of Spartanburg, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony larceny and one count of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cash was booked in the Cleveland County Detention Facility on property crime charges separate from those brought by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriffs’ Office assisted in the investigation.