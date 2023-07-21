SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man will spend 25 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and other charges.

Cody Hudson, 35, was found guilty this week on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one other charge. He was found not guilty on other charges.

Hudson must serve at least 85% of the 25 year sentence he was given before he is eligible for release and he will be added to the Sex Offender Registry.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Hudson repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor victim from February 2017 to March 2019 in Mayo, South Carolina. The abuse was reported by the victims mother after the mother discovered an email exchange between Hudson and his victim.