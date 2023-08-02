SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for a 2019 robbery and kidnapping.

Frank L Mills Jr., 55, was tried in court and found guilty of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of kidnapping. Mills’ trial began on Monday, and he was found guilty on all five charges.

According to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, on Sept. 2, 2019, Mills, armed with a kitchen knife, went to the Holiday Inn Express near Westgate Mall. He reportedly held three employees, including one who was nine months pregnant, at knife point and forced one of them to open a safe.

He took two cash boxes from the safe and left the hotel. As he left, Mills reportedly made employees sit with their backs against a wall so they could not seem him leave.

Two weeks later, Mills was arrested for a bank robbery in Union County. One of the employees from the hotel robbery recognized him from his picture in a new story about the robbery and contacted police.

For the hotel robbery and kidnapping Mills received four sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.