Spartanburg man receives 18-year prison sentence for drug crimes
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A Spartanburg man received an 18-year prison sentence Monday after admitting to selling illegal drugs on multiple occasions.
According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Travis K. Browning, 37, pleaded guilty to trafficking crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine withing a half-mile of a school or park, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of fentanyl and other charges.
Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued the sentence.
Spartanburg Police recorded an informant purchasing 3.15 grams of fentanyl and 0.07 grams of crack cocaine from Browning on May 17, 2018 near Irwin Park, according to Barnette.
Police also executed a search warrant on July 10, 2018 at a Franklin Street house and found 1.75 grams of cocaine and 10.69 grams of crack cocaine hidden in the attic, according to Barnette. Browning admitted to officers where the drugs were located at the home during an interview.
Browning's prior criminal record included convictions for multiple drug offenses, assault and battery with intent to kill and violations of parole, according to Barnette.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man accused of murder in 2018 homicide case in Greenville Co.
- Help Anderson Co. deputies find runaway juvenile Alonzo Chaney
- Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
- Spartanburg man receives 18-year prison sentence for drug crimes
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home
- Lawyer: Three handwritten wills are found in Aretha Franklin's Michigan home, months after famous
- Anderson Co. hosts emergency preparedness community series
- Man gets 40 years for starting shooting that killed boy