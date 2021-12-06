Spartanburg man receives 32-years for shooting wife to death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received a 32-year prison sentence for shooting his wife to death in 2018.

The Spartanburg County Solicitors Office said Adrian D. McClintock, 44, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

We previously reported McClintock shot 37-year-old Temisha Collier to death on June 26, 2018 at the couple’s Tamara Way home.

Sheriff’s deputies found Collier’s body on the front doorstep of the home with 6 gunshot wounds mostly to her back. Collier appeared to have been shot while attempting to flee an argument with McClintock.

Witnesses named McClintock as the shooter and said he fled the area in a Chevrolet Camaro.

The solicitor’s office said McClintock was on the run for nearly a year before Baltimore, MD., police arrested him in April of 2019.

McClintock will serve every day of his prison sentence before he is eligible for release.